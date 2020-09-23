Miami takes 3-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

Miami Marlins (28-27, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (33-22, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 2.75 ERA) Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 1.96 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Braves are 23-15 against NL East teams. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .347.

The Marlins have gone 20-18 against division opponents. Miami is slugging .389 as a unit. Brian Anderson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .457.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 34 extra base hits and is batting .347.

Anderson leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .261.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

