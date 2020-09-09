Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|45
|19
|21
|18
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|
|A.García cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|Reyes cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hill ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alcántara 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gyorko 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Braun dh
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Demeritte ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|6
|3
|4
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|6
|2
|3
|5
|
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|5
|3
|4
|3
|
|Bonifacio lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nottingham c
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|031
|305
|304
|—
|19
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Castro (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Detroit 1. 2B_Arcia (3), Urías 2 (4), Taylor 2 (3), A.García 2 (8), Yelich (6). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Gyorko 2 (7), Nottingham (2), Braun (3), Taylor (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes W,3-0
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Yardley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lindblom
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd L,1-6
|3
|
|8
|7
|7
|4
|2
|Schreiber
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|R.García
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Demeritte
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Boyd pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Schreiber (Hiura), Jiménez (Taylor). WP_Funkhouser.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:04.
