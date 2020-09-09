Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Milwaukee Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 45 19 21 18 Totals 28 0 2 0 A.García cf 4 3 2 2 Reyes cf 2 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 2 0 0 0 Hill ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Sogard ph-2b 2 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 Alcántara 2b 1 0 0 0 Gyorko 1b 5 2 2 2 Cabrera dh 2 0 0 0 Braun dh 5 2 3 3 Demeritte ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Arcia ss 6 3 4 0 Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 Urías 3b 6 2 3 5 Castro ss 3 0 2 0 Taylor rf 5 3 4 3 Bonifacio lf 3 0 0 0 Nottingham c 5 2 1 2 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0

Milwaukee 031 305 304 — 19 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

E_Castro (4). DP_Milwaukee 1, Detroit 2. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Detroit 1. 2B_Arcia (3), Urías 2 (4), Taylor 2 (3), A.García 2 (8), Yelich (6). 3B_Castro (2). HR_Gyorko 2 (7), Nottingham (2), Braun (3), Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Burnes W,3-0 7 1 0 0 0 11 Yardley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 0

Detroit Boyd L,1-6 3 8 7 7 4 2 Schreiber 2 1-3 3 2 2 0 3 R.García 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Funkhouser 1 3 3 3 2 0 Demeritte 1 4 4 4 0 0 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Boyd pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Schreiber (Hiura), Jiménez (Taylor). WP_Funkhouser.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:04.

