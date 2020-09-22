Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

September 22, 2020 9:32 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 5 3 2 11
Peterson 2b-rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200
d-García ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Braun rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Urías 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .395
Gyorko 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .273
Arcia ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .242
Sogard 3b-2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .200
Taylor cf-rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .235
Nottingham c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .184
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 4 2 1 14
Aquino lf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .200
c-Goodwin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .230
Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .199
Moustakas 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .228
T.Stephenson dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Farmer ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .259
a-Winker ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .257
1-Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Casali c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .232
b-Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Milwaukee 000 010 200_3 5 2
Cincinnati 200 000 000_2 4 0

a- for Farmer in the 7th. b-struck out for Casali in the 7th. c-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. d-grounded out for Peterson in the 8th.

1-ran for Winker in the 7th.

E_Arcia (3), Peterson (2). LOB_Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Sogard 2 (5), Gyorko (3), Casali (3), Moustakas 2 (8). HR_Taylor (2), off Gray; Castellanos (14), off Anderson. RBIs_Taylor (5), Arcia (17), Sogard (8), Castellanos 2 (32). SF_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Nottingham); Cincinnati 5 (Aquino, Farmer, Senzel, Castellanos). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Taylor, T.Stephenson. GIDP_Urías.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, W, 4-3 6 4 2 1 0 7 80 4.00
Williams, H, 9 2 0 0 0 1 5 31 0.36
Hader, S, 11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.24
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray 5 2 1 1 1 8 80 3.73
Antone, L, 0-3, BS, 0-1 2 3 2 2 0 3 35 2.94
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.55
DeSclafani 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 7.04

HBP_Anderson (T.Stephenson). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:27.

Copyright © 2020

