Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|
|Peterson 2b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|d-García ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Braun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Urías 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.395
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Sogard 3b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Taylor cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Nottingham c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|2
|1
|14
|
|Aquino lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|c-Goodwin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|T.Stephenson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|a-Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|1-Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|b-Barnhart ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|200_3
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
a- for Farmer in the 7th. b-struck out for Casali in the 7th. c-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. d-grounded out for Peterson in the 8th.
1-ran for Winker in the 7th.
E_Arcia (3), Peterson (2). LOB_Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Sogard 2 (5), Gyorko (3), Casali (3), Moustakas 2 (8). HR_Taylor (2), off Gray; Castellanos (14), off Anderson. RBIs_Taylor (5), Arcia (17), Sogard (8), Castellanos 2 (32). SF_Arcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Yelich, Nottingham); Cincinnati 5 (Aquino, Farmer, Senzel, Castellanos). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Taylor, T.Stephenson. GIDP_Urías.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Votto).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 4-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|80
|4.00
|Williams, H, 9
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|31
|0.36
|Hader, S, 11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.24
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|80
|3.73
|Antone, L, 0-3, BS, 0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|35
|2.94
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.55
|DeSclafani
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.04
HBP_Anderson (T.Stephenson). WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:27.
