Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

September 22, 2020 9:34 pm
 
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 5 3 Totals 33 2 4 2
Peterson 2b-rf 2 0 0 0 Aquino lf 3 1 0 0
García ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Goodwin ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 2
Braun rf 3 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 1 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 4 1 1 0 Moustakas 2b 4 0 2 0
Gyorko 1b 4 1 1 0 T.Stephenson dh 3 0 0 0
Arcia ss 3 0 0 1 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0
Sogard 3b-2b 3 0 2 1 Farmer ss 2 0 0 0
Taylor cf-rf 3 1 1 1 Winker ph 0 0 0 0
Nottingham c 3 0 0 0 Lorenzen pr 0 0 0 0
Garcia ss 1 0 0 0
Casali c 2 0 1 0
Barnhart ph-c 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 010 200 3
Cincinnati 200 000 000 2

E_Arcia (3), Peterson (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Sogard 2 (5), Gyorko (3), Casali (3), Moustakas 2 (8). HR_Taylor (2), Castellanos (14). SF_Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson W,4-3 6 4 2 1 0 7
Williams H,9 2 0 0 0 1 5
Hader S,11-13 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Gray 5 2 1 1 1 8
Antone L,0-3 BS,0-1 2 3 2 2 0 3
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 0
DeSclafani 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Anderson (T.Stephenson). WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

Advertisement

T_2:27.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit