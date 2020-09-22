Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|2
|
|Peterson 2b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aquino lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|García ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Braun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Stephenson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 3b-2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Farmer ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Winker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nottingham c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lorenzen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barnhart ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Arcia (3), Peterson (2). DP_Milwaukee 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Sogard 2 (5), Gyorko (3), Casali (3), Moustakas 2 (8). HR_Taylor (2), Castellanos (14). SF_Arcia (1).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W,4-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Williams H,9
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Hader S,11-13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Antone L,0-3 BS,0-1
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|DeSclafani
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Anderson (T.Stephenson). WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:27.
