Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Totals
|26
|5
|4
|4
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Braun dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gyorko 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heath cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nottingham c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|04x
|—
|5
E_Lopez (2), Barlow (1), Burnes (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Nottingham (1). HR_Braun (7).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic L,1-6
|5
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|7
|Hahn
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes W,4-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Williams H,8
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Rasmussen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Burnes (Heath).
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Chris Segal; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:55.
