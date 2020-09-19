Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

September 19, 2020 10:22 pm
 
Kansas City Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 4 0 Totals 26 5 4 4
Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 García cf 4 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 2 1 0 0
Perez c 4 0 1 0 Braun dh 4 1 1 3
Dozier 1b 4 0 1 0 Gyorko 1b 3 0 1 0
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 0 0 0
Franco 3b 3 0 1 0 Taylor rf 3 0 0 0
O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 1 1 0
Heath cf 2 0 0 0 Urías 3b 2 1 0 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 Nottingham c 2 1 1 1
Kansas City 000 000 000 0
Milwaukee 001 000 04x 5

E_Lopez (2), Barlow (1), Burnes (1). DP_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Nottingham (1). HR_Braun (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Bubic L,1-6 5 1-3 1 1 0 4 7
Hahn 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow 1 3 4 4 1 2
Milwaukee
Burnes W,4-0 6 4 0 0 0 9
Williams H,8 2 0 0 0 0 4
Rasmussen 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Burnes (Heath).

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Chris Segal; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:55.

