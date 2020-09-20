Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Kansas City Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 7 5 Merrifield rf 4 1 2 1 García cf 4 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 2 1 1 0 Perez c 4 1 1 2 Braun dh 4 2 2 0 Franco dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 2 2 5 Gutierrez pr 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 0 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 0 Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 Starling ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Gyorko 3b-1b 4 0 0 0 Olivares cf-lf 3 0 1 0 Peterson rf 3 0 1 0 Mejia 3b 3 1 1 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Narváez c 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 000 001 002 — 3 Milwaukee 200 003 00x — 5

DP_Kansas City 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Mejia (1). HR_Perez (8), Vogelbach 2 (3). SB_Mondesi (19).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller L,4-3 5 5 5 5 3 4 Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Zuber 1 1 0 0 2 2 Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Milwaukee Lindblom W,2-3 5 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 Peralta H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Suter 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 Hader S,10-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Keller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Hader.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43.

