Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

September 20, 2020 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
      
Kansas City Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 30 5 7 5
Merrifield rf 4 1 2 1 García cf 4 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich lf 2 1 1 0
Perez c 4 1 1 2 Braun dh 4 2 2 0
Franco dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach 1b 4 2 2 5
Gutierrez pr 0 0 0 0 Urías 3b 0 0 0 0
Dozier 1b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 1 0
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0
Starling ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Gyorko 3b-1b 4 0 0 0
Olivares cf-lf 3 0 1 0 Peterson rf 3 0 1 0
Mejia 3b 3 1 1 0 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0
Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Narváez c 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 001 002 3
Milwaukee 200 003 00x 5

DP_Kansas City 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Mejia (1). HR_Perez (8), Vogelbach 2 (3). SB_Mondesi (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller L,4-3 5 5 5 5 3 4
Zimmer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Zuber 1 1 0 0 2 2
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Lindblom W,2-3 5 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Peralta H,3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Suter 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Hader S,10-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Keller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

WP_Hader.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor