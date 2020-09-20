Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Braun dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Franco dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Gutierrez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sogard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Starling ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gyorko 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narváez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|Milwaukee
|200
|003
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Kansas City 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Mejia (1). HR_Perez (8), Vogelbach 2 (3). SB_Mondesi (19).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller L,4-3
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Zimmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Holland
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lindblom W,2-3
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Peralta H,3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suter
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hader S,10-12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Keller pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
WP_Hader.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:43.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.