Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|4
|5
|10
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Mondesi ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Perez c
|5
|2
|4
|4
|0
|1
|.368
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Dozier 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|b-Starling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Olivares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|a-Heath ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|5
|12
|
|García dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Braun rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Gamel pr-rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Peterson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Gyorko 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.282
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Sogard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Arcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Nottingham c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.182
|Kansas City
|301
|000
|001_5
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|630
|00x_9
|14
|2
a-pinch hit for Olivares in the 8th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 9th.
1-ran for Braun in the 4th.
E_Nottingham (2), Braun (1). LOB_Kansas City 10, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Perez (11), O’Hearn (6), Mondesi (7), Gamel 2 (8), Arcia (5). HR_Perez (7), off Hader; Yelich (11), off Duffy; Nottingham (4), off Duffy; Arcia (4), off Newberry. RBIs_Perez 4 (22), Yelich (21), Arcia 4 (16), Nottingham 4 (11). SB_Dozier (4), Perez (1), Mondesi (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Dozier 2, Merrifield, Mondesi); Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, Nottingham, Taylor). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 15; Milwaukee 4 for 13.
GIDP_O’Hearn, Gyorko.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Gyorko).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duffy, L, 3-4
|3
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|63
|5.01
|Newberry
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|33
|5.19
|Blewett
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|0.00
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|1.71
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|4
|
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|72
|5.33
|Rasmussen, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.13
|Claudio
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.94
|Yardley
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.80
|Topa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
|Knebel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|6.17
|Hader
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|4.60
Inherited runners-scored_Newberry 1-0, Yardley 2-0. WP_Houser.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:20.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.