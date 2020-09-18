Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 11 4 5 10 Merrifield rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .282 Mondesi ss 4 2 2 0 1 1 .216 Perez c 5 2 4 4 0 1 .368 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Dozier 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Gordon lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .229 b-Starling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192 O’Hearn dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .204 Olivares cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 a-Heath ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .218

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 9 14 9 5 12 García dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Yelich lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .214 Braun rf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .255 1-Gamel pr-rf 2 2 2 0 0 0 .237 Peterson rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .161 Gyorko 1b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .282 Hiura 2b 4 1 1 0 1 3 .223 Sogard 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Taylor cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Arcia ss 3 2 2 4 1 1 .250 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Nottingham c 4 1 1 4 0 3 .182

Kansas City 301 000 001_5 11 0 Milwaukee 000 630 00x_9 14 2

a-pinch hit for Olivares in the 8th. b-struck out for Gordon in the 9th.

1-ran for Braun in the 4th.

E_Nottingham (2), Braun (1). LOB_Kansas City 10, Milwaukee 9. 2B_Perez (11), O’Hearn (6), Mondesi (7), Gamel 2 (8), Arcia (5). HR_Perez (7), off Hader; Yelich (11), off Duffy; Nottingham (4), off Duffy; Arcia (4), off Newberry. RBIs_Perez 4 (22), Yelich (21), Arcia 4 (16), Nottingham 4 (11). SB_Dozier (4), Perez (1), Mondesi (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Dozier 2, Merrifield, Mondesi); Milwaukee 4 (Hiura, Nottingham, Taylor). RISP_Kansas City 4 for 15; Milwaukee 4 for 13.

GIDP_O’Hearn, Gyorko.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Gyorko).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, L, 3-4 3 2-3 7 6 6 2 5 63 5.01 Newberry 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 3 33 5.19 Blewett 2 3 0 0 0 2 35 0.00 Staumont 1 1 0 0 2 2 28 1.71

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 4 5 4 2 2 2 72 5.33 Rasmussen, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 2.13 Claudio 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.94 Yardley 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.80 Topa 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.50 Knebel 1 1 0 0 2 0 27 6.17 Hader 1 1 1 1 0 3 22 4.60

Inherited runners-scored_Newberry 1-0, Yardley 2-0. WP_Houser.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:20.

