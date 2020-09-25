On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Milwaukee to visit St. Louis Friday

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 3:59 am
Milwaukee Brewers (27-29, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-26, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head to take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

The Cardinals are 20-16 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has hit 49 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with seven, averaging one every 19.3 at-bats.

The Brewers are 17-19 against NL Central Division teams. Milwaukee has slugged .393 this season. Keston Hiura leads the team with a .429 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Neill leads the Cardinals with seven home runs and has 19 RBIs.

Hiura leads the Brewers with 13 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (oblique), Dakota Hudson: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Austin Dean: (right elbow).

Brewers: Corbin Burnes: (back), Ben Gamel: (left quad), Manny Pina: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

