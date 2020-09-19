Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 2, Houston 2

September 19, 2020 10:18 pm
 
Minnesota 2 0 2
Houston 0 2 2

First half_1, Minnesota, Molino, 5 (Gregus), 11th minute; 2, Minnesota, Lod, 6, 45th+2.

Second half_3, Houston, Quintero, 4, 58th; 4, Houston, Figueroa, 1, 69th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dayne St Clair, Fred Emmings; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Toye, Minnesota, 40th; Vera, Houston, 44th; Struna, Houston, 67th; Rodriguez, Houston, 77th; Boxall, Minnesota, 81st.

Red Cards_Gregus, Minnesota, 89th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Gjovalin Bori, Luis Guardia. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

A_2,486.

Lineups

Minnesota_Dayne St Clair; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy (Jose Aja, 46th), Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Aaron Schoenfeld, 86th), Emanuel Reynoso (Jacori Hayes, 90th); Mason Toye (Marlon Hairston, 62nd).

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna (Tomas Martinez, 90th+1), Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren (Christian Ramirez, 90th), Memo Rodriguez (Nico Lemoine, 80th), Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter, Mauro Manotas (Niko Hansen, 77th), Darwin Quintero.

