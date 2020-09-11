Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257 Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304 Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242 a-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138 Naylor lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167 R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 5 3 2 11 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244 Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Cave rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .244 Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Jeffers c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .289

Cleveland 000 000 001_1 6 0 Minnesota 020 000 10x_3 5 0

a-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Cave (2). HR_Ramírez (10), off Rogers; Buxton (7), off Bieber; Jeffers (2), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez (27), Buxton 2 (17), Jeffers (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Minnesota 2 (Cruz, Cave). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Minnesota 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Sanó).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, L, 7-1 7 5 3 3 2 8 109 1.53 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.57

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Maeda, W, 5-1 7 4 0 0 2 7 94 2.43 Romo, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.31 Rogers, S, 9-11 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 4.11

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:43.

