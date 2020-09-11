Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Naylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Sanó 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Cave rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|10x_3
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Cave (2). HR_Ramírez (10), off Rogers; Buxton (7), off Bieber; Jeffers (2), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez (27), Buxton 2 (17), Jeffers (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Minnesota 2 (Cruz, Cave). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Minnesota 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Reyes.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Sanó).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, L, 7-1
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|109
|1.53
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.57
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda, W, 5-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|94
|2.43
|Romo, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.31
|Rogers, S, 9-11
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.11
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:43.
