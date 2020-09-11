Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

September 11, 2020 11:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 6 1 2 7
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .257
Ramírez 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .252
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .195
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Naquin rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .242
a-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .138
Naylor lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .167
R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 5 3 2 11
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .279
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .244
Rosario lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .333
Sanó 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Cave rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .244
Gonzalez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Jeffers c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .289
Cleveland 000 000 001_1 6 0
Minnesota 020 000 10x_3 5 0

a-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Reyes (9), Cave (2). HR_Ramírez (10), off Rogers; Buxton (7), off Bieber; Jeffers (2), off Bieber. RBIs_Ramírez (27), Buxton 2 (17), Jeffers (4).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); Minnesota 2 (Cruz, Cave). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Minnesota 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rosario. GIDP_Reyes.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Sanó).

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, L, 7-1 7 5 3 3 2 8 109 1.53
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.57
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Maeda, W, 5-1 7 4 0 0 2 7 94 2.43
Romo, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.31
Rogers, S, 9-11 1 2 1 1 0 0 13 4.11

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:43.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue