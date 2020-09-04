Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|2
|6
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Rooker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|c-Astudillo ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Avila c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Jeffers ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Donaldson ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|1-Cave pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|
|Reyes cf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Candelario 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.294
|Castro ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Stewart lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|D.Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bonifacio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.108
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|11_3
|11
|0
|Detroit
|002
|000
|00_2
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Avila in the 3rd. b-walked for Jeffers in the 7th. c-lined out for Rooker in the 7th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 7th.
E_D.Hill (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 7. 3B_Schoop (1). RBIs_Rooker (1), Polanco (18), Gonzalez (14), Schoop (21), Cabrera (21). SB_Candelario (1), Polanco (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Rosario, Astudillo, Adrianza); Detroit 5 (Bonifacio, Stewart, Castro 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Detroit 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_Cruz, Sanó.
DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario; Paredes, Schoop, Candelario).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0.96
|Poppen
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|4.91
|Thielbar
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|46
|1.38
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.20
|Romo, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.29
|May, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.20
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|4
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|59
|3.86
|Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.80
|Farmer, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|5.40
|Soto, BS, 2-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|19
|3.63
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.37
|Jiménez, L, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10.80
Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-0, Cisnero 2-0. WP_Soto.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:57.
