Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 11 3 2 6 Polanco ss 4 1 4 1 0 0 .289 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230 Cruz dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .331 Rooker rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .250 c-Astudillo ph-c 1 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .221 Buxton cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Adrianza 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .169 Avila c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Jeffers ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 b-Donaldson ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .241 1-Cave pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 6 2 2 9 Reyes cf-lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .306 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .308 Cabrera dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .250 Candelario 1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .294 Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .192 D.Hill cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Bonifacio rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Greiner c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .108 Paredes 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Minnesota 001 000 11_3 11 0 Detroit 002 000 00_2 6 1

a-grounded out for Avila in the 3rd. b-walked for Jeffers in the 7th. c-lined out for Rooker in the 7th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 7th.

E_D.Hill (1). LOB_Minnesota 9, Detroit 7. 3B_Schoop (1). RBIs_Rooker (1), Polanco (18), Gonzalez (14), Schoop (21), Cabrera (21). SB_Candelario (1), Polanco (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Rosario, Astudillo, Adrianza); Detroit 5 (Bonifacio, Stewart, Castro 2). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Detroit 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez. GIDP_Cruz, Sanó.

DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Candelario; Paredes, Schoop, Candelario).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 2 0 0 0 1 3 30 0.96 Poppen 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 24 4.91 Thielbar 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 2 46 1.38 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.20 Romo, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.29 May, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 4.20

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 4 7 1 1 0 4 59 3.86 Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.80 Farmer, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 5.40 Soto, BS, 2-3 0 1 1 1 2 0 19 3.63 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.37 Jiménez, L, 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 0 7 10.80

Soto pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 1-0, Cisnero 2-0. WP_Soto.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:57.

