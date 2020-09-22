Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 9 3 4 7 Reyes cf-lf-cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .283 W.Castro ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .336 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .237 Candelario 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .307 Dixon lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-H.Castro ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .297 D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Bonifacio ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .180 Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Cameron rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .154

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 9 5 3 11 Buxton cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .268 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234 1-Cave pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .223 Rosario lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .255 Sanó 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .211 Garver c 5 1 1 1 0 3 .152 Kepler rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .231 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Adrianza ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .185

Detroit 000 101 100 1_4 9 0 Minnesota 100 100 010 2_5 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Dixon in the 6th. b-struck out for D.Hill in the 10th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.

E_Sanó (3). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 9. 2B_Cameron 2 (2). HR_Buxton (13), off Skubal; Garver (2), off Skubal; Kepler (9), off Farmer. RBIs_Cabrera (26), W.Castro (20), Candelario (29), Buxton (26), Garver (5), Kepler 2 (23), Rosario (37). SB_Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Paredes); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Kepler). RISP_Detroit 5 for 14; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Dixon, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Dixon, Donaldson.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Goodrum, Candelario); Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Garver, Donaldson; Adrianza, Gonzalez, Sanó).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 78 6.00 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.25 Norris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.12 Jiménez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 8.53 Farmer, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.26 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.18 Garcia, L, 2-1, BS, 3-5 2-3 2 2 1 0 2 12 1.74

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey 3 2 1 1 1 3 53 3.38 Stashak 2 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.63 May, H, 9 2-3 0 1 0 3 0 27 4.22 Duffey, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 18 1.99 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.66 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.75 Rogers, W, 2-4 1 2 1 0 0 1 16 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 3-0, Norris 2-0, Stashak 3-0, Duffey 3-1. HBP_Bailey (Reyes), Skubal (Adrianza), Cisnero (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_0 (38,544).

