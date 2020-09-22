Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

September 22, 2020 11:39 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 9 3 4 7
Reyes cf-lf-cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .283
W.Castro ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .336
Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 0 0 .237
Candelario 1b 3 0 1 1 2 1 .307
Dixon lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-H.Castro ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .297
D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bonifacio ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .180
Romine c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Cameron rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .154
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 9 5 3 11
Buxton cf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .268
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .234
1-Cave pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .223
Rosario lf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .255
Sanó 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .211
Garver c 5 1 1 1 0 3 .152
Kepler rf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .231
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265
Adrianza ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .185
Detroit 000 101 100 1_4 9 0
Minnesota 100 100 010 2_5 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Dixon in the 6th. b-struck out for D.Hill in the 10th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.

E_Sanó (3). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 9. 2B_Cameron 2 (2). HR_Buxton (13), off Skubal; Garver (2), off Skubal; Kepler (9), off Farmer. RBIs_Cabrera (26), W.Castro (20), Candelario (29), Buxton (26), Garver (5), Kepler 2 (23), Rosario (37). SB_Rosario (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Paredes); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Kepler). RISP_Detroit 5 for 14; Minnesota 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Dixon, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Dixon, Donaldson.

DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Goodrum, Candelario); Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Garver, Donaldson; Adrianza, Gonzalez, Sanó).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skubal 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 78 6.00
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 3.25
Norris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.12
Jiménez, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 8.53
Farmer, BS, 0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 19 4.26
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.18
Garcia, L, 2-1, BS, 3-5 2-3 2 2 1 0 2 12 1.74
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bailey 3 2 1 1 1 3 53 3.38
Stashak 2 2 0 0 0 1 18 2.63
May, H, 9 2-3 0 1 0 3 0 27 4.22
Duffey, BS, 0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 18 1.99
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.66
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.75
Rogers, W, 2-4 1 2 1 0 0 1 16 4.34

Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 3-0, Norris 2-0, Stashak 3-0, Duffey 3-1. HBP_Bailey (Reyes), Skubal (Adrianza), Cisnero (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_0 (38,544).

