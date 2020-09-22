Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|3
|4
|7
|
|Reyes cf-lf-cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.336
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.307
|Dixon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-H.Castro ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|D.Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bonifacio ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Cameron rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|3
|11
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|1-Cave pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Sanó 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Garver c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.152
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Adrianza ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Detroit
|000
|101
|100
|1_4
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|010
|2_5
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Dixon in the 6th. b-struck out for D.Hill in the 10th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.
E_Sanó (3). LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 9. 2B_Cameron 2 (2). HR_Buxton (13), off Skubal; Garver (2), off Skubal; Kepler (9), off Farmer. RBIs_Cabrera (26), W.Castro (20), Candelario (29), Buxton (26), Garver (5), Kepler 2 (23), Rosario (37). SB_Rosario (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Goodrum 2, Paredes); Minnesota 3 (Buxton, Kepler). RISP_Detroit 5 for 14; Minnesota 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Dixon, Reyes. GIDP_Cabrera, Dixon, Donaldson.
DP_Detroit 1 (W.Castro, Goodrum, Candelario); Minnesota 2 (Adrianza, Garver, Donaldson; Adrianza, Gonzalez, Sanó).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|78
|6.00
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.25
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.12
|Jiménez, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|8.53
|Farmer, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.26
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.18
|Garcia, L, 2-1, BS, 3-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|12
|1.74
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|53
|3.38
|Stashak
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.63
|May, H, 9
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|27
|4.22
|Duffey, BS, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.99
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.66
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.75
|Rogers, W, 2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.34
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 3-0, Norris 2-0, Stashak 3-0, Duffey 3-1. HBP_Bailey (Reyes), Skubal (Adrianza), Cisnero (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:43. A_0 (38,544).
