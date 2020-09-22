Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

September 22, 2020 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Detroit Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 9 3 Totals 37 5 9 5
Reyes cf-lf 4 2 1 0 Buxton cf 5 1 1 1
W.Castro ss 4 1 2 1 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 Cave pr 0 1 0 0
Candelario 1b 3 0 1 1 Rosario lf 5 1 2 1
Dixon lf 2 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 5 0 1 0
H.Castro ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Garver c 5 1 1 1
D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 Kepler rf 5 1 3 2
Bonifacio ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0
Romine c 4 0 0 0 Adrianza ss 2 0 1 0
Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0
Cameron rf 4 1 2 0
Detroit 000 101 100 1 4
Minnesota 100 100 010 2 5

E_Sanó (3). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 9. 2B_Cameron 2 (2). HR_Buxton (13), Garver (2), Kepler (9). SB_Rosario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Skubal 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 6
Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Norris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jiménez H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Farmer BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0
Garcia L,2-1 BS,3-5 2-3 2 2 1 0 2
Minnesota
Bailey 3 2 1 1 1 3
Stashak 2 2 0 0 0 1
May H,9 2-3 0 1 0 3 0
Duffey BS,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rogers W,2-4 1 2 1 0 0 1

Cisnero pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Bailey pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Bailey (Reyes), Skubal (Adrianza), Cisnero (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_0 (38,544).

