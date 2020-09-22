Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Detroit Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 4 9 3 Totals 37 5 9 5 Reyes cf-lf 4 2 1 0 Buxton cf 5 1 1 1 W.Castro ss 4 1 2 1 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 5 0 2 1 Cave pr 0 1 0 0 Candelario 1b 3 0 1 1 Rosario lf 5 1 2 1 Dixon lf 2 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 5 0 1 0 H.Castro ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Garver c 5 1 1 1 D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 Kepler rf 5 1 3 2 Bonifacio ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 0 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 Romine c 4 0 0 0 Adrianza ss 2 0 1 0 Paredes 3b 4 0 1 0 Cameron rf 4 1 2 0

Detroit 000 101 100 1 — 4 Minnesota 100 100 010 2 — 5

E_Sanó (3). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 9. 2B_Cameron 2 (2). HR_Buxton (13), Garver (2), Kepler (9). SB_Rosario (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Skubal 3 2-3 4 2 2 2 6 Cisnero 1 1 0 0 0 2 Norris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jiménez H,3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Farmer BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Soto 1 0 0 0 1 0 Garcia L,2-1 BS,3-5 2-3 2 2 1 0 2

Minnesota Bailey 3 2 1 1 1 3 Stashak 2 2 0 0 0 1 May H,9 2-3 0 1 0 3 0 Duffey BS,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rogers W,2-4 1 2 1 0 0 1

Cisnero pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Bailey pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.

HBP_Bailey (Reyes), Skubal (Adrianza), Cisnero (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:43. A_0 (38,544).

