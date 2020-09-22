Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|4
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|
|Reyes cf-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Cave pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Dixon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Castro ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|D.Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Bonifacio ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cameron rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|000
|101
|100
|1
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|100
|100
|010
|2
|—
|5
E_Sanó (3). DP_Detroit 1, Minnesota 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Minnesota 9. 2B_Cameron 2 (2). HR_Buxton (13), Garver (2), Kepler (9). SB_Rosario (3).
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skubal
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Cisnero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Norris
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jiménez H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Farmer BS,0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia L,2-1 BS,3-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bailey
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Stashak
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May H,9
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Duffey BS,0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers W,2-4
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Cisnero pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Bailey pitched to 4 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Bailey (Reyes), Skubal (Adrianza), Cisnero (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:43. A_0 (38,544).
