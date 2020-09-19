Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Wade Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Caratini 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson ph-3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|Avila c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vargas 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bote dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garver ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|501
|—
|8
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Báez (7). DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 1, Chicago 5. 2B_Avila (2), Kepler (6), Bote (3). HR_Rosario (12), Sanó (13), Donaldson (6).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pineda W,2-0
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duffey H,12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wisler
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills L,5-4
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|Osich
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brothers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Winkler
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Mills pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Osich pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Pineda (Contreras), Osich (Gonzalez).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:10.
