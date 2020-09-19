Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

September 19, 2020 11:42 pm
 
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 10 7 Totals 32 1 5 1
Wade Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Happ cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 4 0 1 1 Bryant 3b 4 0 0 0
Rosario dh 4 1 2 2 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 Caratini 1b 0 0 0 0
Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 Contreras c 3 1 0 0
Polanco ss 4 1 2 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b 3 1 0 0 Báez ss 3 0 1 0
Adrianza 3b 2 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 1 0 0 0
Donaldson ph-3b 2 2 1 1 Heyward rf 3 0 3 0
Avila c 1 0 1 0 Vargas 2b 0 0 0 0
Cave pr 0 1 0 0 Bote dh 3 0 1 1
Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b-ss 3 0 0 0
Garver ph-c 2 0 1 2
Minnesota 100 001 501 8
Chicago 010 000 000 1

E_Báez (7). DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 1, Chicago 5. 2B_Avila (2), Kepler (6), Bote (3). HR_Rosario (12), Sanó (13), Donaldson (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Pineda W,2-0 5 4 1 1 0 1
Duffey H,12 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wisler 2 1 0 0 0 6
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Mills L,5-4 6 6 4 4 1 7
Osich 0 1 3 2 0 0
Underwood Jr. 1 2 0 0 0 0
Brothers 1 0 0 0 0 3
Winkler 1 1 1 1 0 1

Mills pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Osich pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Pineda (Contreras), Osich (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:10.

