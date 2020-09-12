Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 6 3 Totals 30 8 8 8 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 Santana 1b 3 2 1 0 Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 Luplow rf 2 0 1 1 Rooker rf 1 1 1 0 Naquin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Cave pr-rf 2 1 0 0 Mercado lf 2 0 0 1 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 2 2 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Astudillo c 3 1 1 1 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0

Cleveland 000 201 010 — 4 Minnesota 030 200 03x — 8

LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1. 2B_Santana (4), Hernández (16), Rooker (2). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Ramírez (11), Gonzalez (4), Astudillo (1), Buxton (8), Rosario (10), Sanó (11). SB_Ramírez (10). SF_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac L,3-2 7 6 5 5 1 5 Wittgren 1 2 3 3 1 2

Minnesota R.Hill W,2-1 5 4 2 2 2 7 Wisler H,4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 Clippard H,6 1 1 1 0 0 1 Duffey H,10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1

Clippard pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Plesac (Rooker). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:56.

