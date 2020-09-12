Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

September 12, 2020
 
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 3 Totals 30 8 8 8
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0
Santana 1b 3 2 1 0 Rosario lf 4 1 2 2
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1
Luplow rf 2 0 1 1 Rooker rf 1 1 1 0
Naquin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Cave pr-rf 2 1 0 0
Mercado lf 2 0 0 1 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2
Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 2 2
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Astudillo c 3 1 1 1
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 201 010 4
Minnesota 030 200 03x 8

LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1. 2B_Santana (4), Hernández (16), Rooker (2). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Ramírez (11), Gonzalez (4), Astudillo (1), Buxton (8), Rosario (10), Sanó (11). SB_Ramírez (10). SF_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac L,3-2 7 6 5 5 1 5
Wittgren 1 2 3 3 1 2
Minnesota
R.Hill W,2-1 5 4 2 2 2 7
Wisler H,4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2
Clippard H,6 1 1 1 0 0 1
Duffey H,10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1

Clippard pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Plesac (Rooker). WP_Clippard.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:56.

