Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rooker rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Naquin ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cave pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercado lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Naylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Astudillo c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|201
|010
|—
|4
|Minnesota
|030
|200
|03x
|—
|8
LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1. 2B_Santana (4), Hernández (16), Rooker (2). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Ramírez (11), Gonzalez (4), Astudillo (1), Buxton (8), Rosario (10), Sanó (11). SB_Ramírez (10). SF_Mercado (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac L,3-2
|7
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Wittgren
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Hill W,2-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Wisler H,4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Clippard H,6
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Duffey H,10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clippard pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Plesac (Rooker). WP_Clippard.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:56.
