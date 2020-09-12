Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|4
|12
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.167
|a-Naquin ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Mercado lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.133
|b-Naylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.247
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|8
|8
|8
|2
|7
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.327
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Sanó 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Rooker rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|1-Cave pr-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Buxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|Gonzalez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Astudillo c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Jeffers c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Cleveland
|000
|201
|010_4
|6
|0
|Minnesota
|030
|200
|03x_8
|8
|0
a-walked for Luplow in the 8th. b-flied out for Mercado in the 8th.
1-ran for Rooker in the 4th.
LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1. 2B_Santana (4), Hernández (16), Rooker (2). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Ramírez (11), off R.Hill; Gonzalez (4), off Plesac; Astudillo (1), off Plesac; Buxton (8), off Plesac; Rosario (10), off Wittgren; Sanó (11), off Wittgren. RBIs_Ramírez (28), Mercado (5), Luplow (5), Gonzalez 2 (16), Astudillo (3), Buxton 2 (19), Rosario 2 (32), Sanó (22). SB_Ramírez (10). SF_Mercado.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, R.Pérez); Minnesota 0. RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Reyes.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 3-2
|7
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|5
|87
|2.20
|Wittgren
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|21
|3.20
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Hill, W, 2-1
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|90
|3.81
|Wisler, H, 4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|1.29
|Clippard, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.86
|Duffey, H, 10
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.08
|Rogers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-1. HBP_Plesac (Rooker). WP_Clippard. PB_Jeffers (1), Astudillo (2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:56.
