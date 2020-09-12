Listen Live Sports

...

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

September 12, 2020 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 3 4 12
Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .259
Santana 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .197
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297
Luplow rf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .167
a-Naquin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Mercado lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .133
b-Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 8 8 8 2 7
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224
Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .327
Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .255
Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .236
Rooker rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .316
1-Cave pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .217
Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .247
Gonzalez 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .210
Astudillo c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .364
Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Cleveland 000 201 010_4 6 0
Minnesota 030 200 03x_8 8 0

a-walked for Luplow in the 8th. b-flied out for Mercado in the 8th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 4th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1. 2B_Santana (4), Hernández (16), Rooker (2). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Ramírez (11), off R.Hill; Gonzalez (4), off Plesac; Astudillo (1), off Plesac; Buxton (8), off Plesac; Rosario (10), off Wittgren; Sanó (11), off Wittgren. RBIs_Ramírez (28), Mercado (5), Luplow (5), Gonzalez 2 (16), Astudillo (3), Buxton 2 (19), Rosario 2 (32), Sanó (22). SB_Ramírez (10). SF_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, R.Pérez); Minnesota 0. RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Reyes.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, L, 3-2 7 6 5 5 1 5 87 2.20
Wittgren 1 2 3 3 1 2 21 3.20
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
R.Hill, W, 2-1 5 4 2 2 2 7 90 3.81
Wisler, H, 4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 29 1.29
Clippard, H, 6 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 1.86
Duffey, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.08
Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-1. HBP_Plesac (Rooker). WP_Clippard. PB_Jeffers (1), Astudillo (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:56.

