Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 3 4 12 Lindor ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .272 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .259 Santana 1b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .197 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Luplow rf 2 0 1 1 1 1 .167 a-Naquin ph-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Mercado lf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .133 b-Naylor ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .167 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .247

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 8 8 8 2 7 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .224 Cruz dh 3 1 0 0 1 1 .327 Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .255 Sanó 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .236 Rooker rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .316 1-Cave pr-rf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .217 Buxton cf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .247 Gonzalez 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .210 Astudillo c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .364 Jeffers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289

Cleveland 000 201 010_4 6 0 Minnesota 030 200 03x_8 8 0

a-walked for Luplow in the 8th. b-flied out for Mercado in the 8th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 4th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Minnesota 1. 2B_Santana (4), Hernández (16), Rooker (2). 3B_Luplow (1). HR_Ramírez (11), off R.Hill; Gonzalez (4), off Plesac; Astudillo (1), off Plesac; Buxton (8), off Plesac; Rosario (10), off Wittgren; Sanó (11), off Wittgren. RBIs_Ramírez (28), Mercado (5), Luplow (5), Gonzalez 2 (16), Astudillo (3), Buxton 2 (19), Rosario 2 (32), Sanó (22). SB_Ramírez (10). SF_Mercado.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, R.Pérez); Minnesota 0. RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Minnesota 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Reyes.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, L, 3-2 7 6 5 5 1 5 87 2.20 Wittgren 1 2 3 3 1 2 21 3.20

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Hill, W, 2-1 5 4 2 2 2 7 90 3.81 Wisler, H, 4 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 29 1.29 Clippard, H, 6 1 1 1 0 0 1 19 1.86 Duffey, H, 10 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 2.08 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Duffey 1-1. HBP_Plesac (Rooker). WP_Clippard. PB_Jeffers (1), Astudillo (2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:56.

