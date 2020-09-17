Minnesota 80, Phoenix 79

PHOENIX (79)

Peddy 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 6-6 1-2 13, Vaughn 5-13 0-0 10, Diggins-Smith 3-15 2-2 8, Taurasi 9-20 4-4 28, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 30-67 8-10 79.

MINNESOTA (80)

Collier 2-6 3-3 7, Dantas 9-17 0-2 22, Fowles 2-8 2-2 6, Dangerfield 6-16 4-4 17, Sims 7-11 0-0 14, Carleton 1-3 0-0 3, Banham 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 32-68 9-11 80.

Phoenix 24 22 14 19 — 79 Minnesota 23 14 23 20 — 80

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-30 (Taurasi 6-13, Walker-Kimbrough 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Peddy 1-4, Diggins-Smith 0-5), Minnesota 7-17 (Dantas 4-9, Carleton 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 34 (Turner 14), Minnesota 29 (Collier 9). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Taurasi 9), Minnesota 15 (Collier 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Minnesota 14.

