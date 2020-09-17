Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Minnesota 80, Phoenix 79

September 17, 2020 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (79)

Peddy 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 6-6 1-2 13, Vaughn 5-13 0-0 10, Diggins-Smith 3-15 2-2 8, Taurasi 9-20 4-4 28, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Cunningham 2-3 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 30-67 8-10 79.

MINNESOTA (80)

Collier 2-6 3-3 7, Dantas 9-17 0-2 22, Fowles 2-8 2-2 6, Dangerfield 6-16 4-4 17, Sims 7-11 0-0 14, Carleton 1-3 0-0 3, Banham 5-7 0-0 11. Totals 32-68 9-11 80.

Phoenix 24 22 14 19 79
Minnesota 23 14 23 20 80

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 11-30 (Taurasi 6-13, Walker-Kimbrough 2-4, Cunningham 1-2, Peddy 1-4, Diggins-Smith 0-5), Minnesota 7-17 (Dantas 4-9, Carleton 1-2, Dangerfield 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 34 (Turner 14), Minnesota 29 (Collier 9). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Taurasi 9), Minnesota 15 (Collier 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 17, Minnesota 14.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy