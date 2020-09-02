Listen Live Sports

Minnesota 86, Chicago 83

September 2, 2020 9:13 pm
 
MINNESOTA (86)

Carleton 3-4 0-0 8, Collier 3-9 2-2 8, Dantas 10-13 3-4 28, Dangerfield 7-14 1-1 15, Sims 4-11 1-3 9, Herbert Harrigan 4-7 0-0 10, McCall 0-0 2-2 2, Banham 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-10 1-2 6. Totals 33-74 10-14 86.

CHICAGO (83)

Copper 4-10 2-2 10, Hebard 1-1 0-0 2, Dolson 3-4 1-2 8, Quigley 9-18 3-3 23, Vandersloot 4-10 2-2 13, Mavunga 1-2 0-0 2, Parker 9-15 0-0 20, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Colson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-67 8-9 83.

Minnesota 28 22 22 14 86
Chicago 24 16 24 19 83

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 10-19 (Dantas 5-5, Carleton 2-3, Herbert Harrigan 2-3, Brown 0-2, Collier 0-2), Chicago 9-30 (Vandersloot 3-7, Parker 2-3, Quigley 2-10, Dolson 1-2, Williams 1-5, Copper 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 32 (Collier 9), Chicago 37 (Parker 15). Assists_Minnesota 23 (Dangerfield 7), Chicago 23 (Vandersloot 12). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Chicago 16.

