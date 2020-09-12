Minnesota 98, Indiana 86

MINNESOTA (98)
Carleton 3-6 1-1 7, Collier 10-14 2-3 23, Dantas 6-11 0-0 15, Banham 10-14 2-4 29, Sims 5-10 0-0 12, Herbert Harrigan 0-4 0-0 0, McCall 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 3-7 4-4 10. Totals 38-69 9-12 98.
INDIANA (86)
Burke 3-5 0-0 6, Dupree 6-13 0-1 12, Achonwa 2-7 2-2 6, Allemand 4-7 0-0 11, K.Mitchell 6-12 5-5 20, McCowan 2-4 2-2 6, Doyle 3-7 1-2 8, Smalls 1-5 0-0 3, T.Mitchell 4-8 5-5 14. Totals 31-68 15-17 86.
|Minnesota
|23
|26
|23
|26
|—
|98
|Indiana
|24
|24
|15
|23
|—
|86
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 13-22 (Banham 7-8, Dantas 3-5, Sims 2-3, Collier 1-2, Herbert Harrigan 0-2), Indiana 9-26 (Allemand 3-5, K.Mitchell 3-8, T.Mitchell 1-2, Smalls 1-3, Doyle 1-4, Dupree 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 31 (Collier 8), Indiana 32 (McCowan 9). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Banham 10), Indiana 27 (Allemand 9). Total Fouls_Minnesota 12, Indiana 13.
