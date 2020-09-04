Listen Live Sports

Minnesota uses big 3rd quarter to top Dallas 88-75

September 4, 2020 10:24 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Damiris Dantas had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 14 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 88-75 on Friday night.

Minnesota trailed 49-41 at halftime but pulled away in the third quarter by going on a 22-5 run – with nine points from Bridget Carleton. The Wings only made one field goal through the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter, and finished with 26 second-half points.

Odyssey Sims scored 16 points and rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 15 for Minnesota (13-5). Carleton and Rachel Banham each had 11 points.

Allisha Gray led Dallas (6-12) with a career-high 26 points. Arike Ogunbowale was just 4 of 15 from the field for 14 points, snapping a string of 28 straight games with at least 15 points. Ogunbowale reached the 1,000-point mark in her 51st game.

The Associated Press

