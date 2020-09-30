Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Minnesota will host Houston in the AL wild-card game

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1:08 p.m. EDT

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

ALWC: Houston leads the series 1-0

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins will host the Astros in the one-game AL wild-card playoff.

The Twins are 24-7 on their home turf. Minnesota has a team batting average of .133 this postseason, Nelson Cruz has lead them with an average of .333

The Astros are 9-23 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .325 this postseason, Jose Altuve leads them with an OBP of .400 in 3 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz leads the Twins with 56 hits and is batting .303.

        Read more Sports News news.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 56 hits and is batting .268.

INJURIES: Twins: Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California