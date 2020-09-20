Listen Live Sports

Minor expected to start as Athletics host the Giants

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
San Francisco Giants (25-26, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (33-19, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Tyler Anderson (2-3, 5.06 ERA) Oakland: Mike Minor (1-5, 5.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will face off on Sunday.

The Athletics are 20-7 in home games. Oakland is slugging .401 as a unit. Matt Chapman leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants are 9-17 in road games. San Francisco ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .264 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .337.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson is second on the Athletics with 19 extra base hits and is batting .194.

Wilmer Flores is second on the Giants with 21 extra base hits and 25 RBIs.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

