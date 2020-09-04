Listen Live Sports

Mitchell, Mystics beat Sky to snap 5-game losing streak

September 4, 2020 9:35 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Leilani Mitchell had 20 points and a career-high 12 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 79-69 victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Mitchell had eight assists in the first quarter and 11 by halftime to tie a WNBA record for a half. On Monday, Chicago point guard Courtney Vandersloot set a WNBA record with 18 assists, and she finished with 11 against the Mystics.

Emma Meesseman scored 15 points and Ariel Atkins had 13 for Washington (5-12), which had lost 12 of its last 13 games. Mitchell made four of the Mystics’ 10 3-pointers.

Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and Vandersloot had 16 points for Chicago (11-8), which clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday when Indiana lost. Allie Quigley was just 4 of 14 from the field for 12 points.

