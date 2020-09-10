Listen Live Sports

MLB general managers to meet remotely rather than in person

September 10, 2020
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will hold its annual general managers’ meetings remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said Thursday that teams had been informed the GMs won’t meet in person. The annual November session started in the 1980s and has been a traditional time for agents to pitch their free agent clients to teams and for clubs to initiate trade talks. The session usually is held in Florida, Arizona or California.

For now, the larger winter meetings remain scheduled for Dec. 6-10 in Dallas. The winter meetings include far bigger team delegations, minor league executives and baseball’s annual trade show.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

