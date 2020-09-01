Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 1, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Toronto FC 5 0 3 18 14 7
Columbus 5 1 2 17 12 2
Philadelphia 4 1 3 15 12 8
Orlando City 4 2 2 14 15 10
New England 2 1 5 11 7 6
New York 3 3 2 11 7 9
Montreal 3 3 1 10 10 9
Atlanta 3 4 0 9 7 8
New York City FC 3 5 0 9 6 8
Cincinnati 2 4 2 8 6 12
Nashville SC 2 4 1 7 4 8
Chicago 2 5 1 7 8 14
D.C. United 1 4 3 6 8 13
Inter Miami CF 1 6 0 3 6 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 2 1 16 18 12
Seattle 4 1 2 14 13 5
Minnesota United 3 2 2 11 14 11
Portland 3 2 2 11 12 14
Real Salt Lake 2 1 4 10 11 8
FC Dallas 2 1 3 9 7 4
Los Angeles FC 2 2 3 9 16 15
San Jose 2 2 2 8 12 13
LA Galaxy 2 3 2 8 10 13
Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14
Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13
Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Advertisement

Tuesday, August 25

New England 2, D.C. United 1

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Vancouver 0

Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, August 26

Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

New York City FC 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

New York 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie

Sunday, August 30

Nashville 1, Miami 0

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II