All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|6
|1
|2
|20
|13
|2
|Toronto FC
|5
|1
|3
|18
|14
|8
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|3
|15
|16
|11
|Philadelphia
|4
|2
|3
|15
|12
|9
|Montreal
|4
|3
|1
|13
|11
|9
|New York City FC
|4
|5
|0
|12
|8
|8
|New England
|2
|2
|5
|11
|7
|8
|New York
|3
|4
|2
|11
|7
|10
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|8
|D.C. United
|2
|4
|3
|9
|9
|13
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|3
|9
|6
|12
|Nashville SC
|2
|4
|2
|8
|5
|9
|Chicago
|2
|5
|2
|8
|8
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|1
|6
|1
|4
|6
|11
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|2
|2
|17
|19
|13
|Seattle
|4
|1
|3
|15
|15
|7
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|2
|3
|12
|21
|16
|Minnesota United
|3
|3
|2
|11
|14
|14
|LA Galaxy
|3
|3
|2
|11
|13
|15
|Portland
|3
|3
|2
|11
|14
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|2
|1
|5
|11
|13
|10
|FC Dallas
|2
|1
|4
|10
|8
|5
|Houston
|2
|2
|4
|10
|14
|13
|Colorado
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|14
|San Jose
|2
|3
|2
|8
|13
|18
|Vancouver
|2
|6
|0
|6
|7
|16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, August 28
Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0
Saturday, August 29
Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1
New York City FC 3, Chicago 1
Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
New York 1, New England 1, tie
FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2
Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie
Sunday, August 30
Nashville 1, Miami 0
Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1
Tuesday, September 1
Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0
Wednesday, September 2
Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0
D.C. United 1, New York 0
Houston 3, Minnesota 0
New York City FC 2, New England 0
Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie
FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie
Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie
LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2
Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1
Saturday, September 5
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 6
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 9
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 10
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 12
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 13
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.
