MLS Glance

September 8, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Philadelphia 5 2 3 18 15 9
Toronto FC 5 2 3 18 16 11
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9
New York City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 4 2 11 8 9
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16
Inter Miami CF 1 6 2 5 6 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 20 15
Seattle 4 2 3 15 16 9
Minnesota United 4 3 2 14 18 14
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 4 13 16 14
Los Angeles FC 3 3 3 12 21 19
Real Salt Lake 2 2 5 11 13 14
FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
Colorado 2 3 3 9 11 15
San Jose 2 3 3 9 14 19

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0

Wednesday, September 2

Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Houston 3, Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2, New England 0

Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 5

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2

Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York 0

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie

Portland 2, Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

