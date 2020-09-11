All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|7
|1
|2
|23
|16
|2
|Toronto FC
|6
|2
|3
|21
|18
|12
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|3
|18
|15
|9
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|4
|16
|17
|12
|New England
|3
|2
|5
|14
|9
|9
|Montreal
|4
|4
|1
|13
|12
|11
|New York City FC
|4
|5
|1
|13
|8
|8
|Atlanta
|3
|5
|2
|11
|9
|11
|New York
|3
|5
|2
|11
|7
|13
|D.C. United
|2
|4
|4
|10
|9
|13
|Nashville SC
|2
|4
|3
|9
|5
|9
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|3
|9
|6
|15
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|6
|2
|8
|8
|12
|Chicago
|2
|6
|2
|8
|9
|16
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|5
|2
|3
|18
|23
|10
|Minnesota United
|5
|3
|2
|17
|21
|16
|Sporting Kansas City
|5
|3
|2
|17
|20
|15
|LA Galaxy
|4
|3
|2
|14
|16
|15
|Portland
|4
|3
|2
|14
|16
|18
|Houston
|3
|2
|5
|14
|17
|15
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|2
|5
|14
|16
|14
|Los Angeles FC
|3
|4
|3
|12
|21
|22
|FC Dallas
|2
|2
|4
|10
|10
|8
|Colorado
|2
|3
|4
|10
|12
|16
|Vancouver
|3
|6
|0
|9
|10
|18
|San Jose
|2
|4
|3
|9
|15
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, September 5
Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2
Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie
Sunday, September 6
New York City FC 0, D.C. United 0, tie
Philadelphia 3, New York 0
Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0
New England 2, Chicago 1
Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie
Portland 2, Seattle 1
LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 0
Wednesday, September 9
Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 2
Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1
Miami 2, Atlanta 1
Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 0
Thursday, September 10
Seattle 7, San Jose 1
Saturday, September 12
Columbus at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 13
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, September 16
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
