Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 11, 2020 10:05 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 2 23 16 2
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Philadelphia 5 2 3 18 15 9
Orlando City 4 2 4 16 17 12
New England 3 2 5 14 9 9
Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11
New York City FC 4 5 1 13 8 8
Atlanta 3 5 2 11 9 11
New York 3 5 2 11 7 13
D.C. United 2 4 4 10 9 13
Nashville SC 2 4 3 9 5 9
Cincinnati 2 5 3 9 6 15
Inter Miami CF 2 6 2 8 8 12
Chicago 2 6 2 8 9 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16
Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 20 15
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 2 5 14 17 15
Real Salt Lake 3 2 5 14 16 14
Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 21 22
FC Dallas 2 2 4 10 10 8
Colorado 2 3 4 10 12 16
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
San Jose 2 4 3 9 15 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 5

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Advertisement

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2

Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York 0

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Chicago 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie

Portland 2, Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, September 9

Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 2

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Thursday, September 10

Seattle 7, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 12

Columbus at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue