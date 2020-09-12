Listen Live Sports

MLS Glance

September 12, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4
Philadelphia 6 2 3 21 17 10
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13
New York City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9
New England 3 3 5 14 10 11
New York 4 5 2 14 9 13
Montreal 4 4 1 13 12 11
Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11
Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15
Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18
Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 2 3 18 23 10
Minnesota United 5 3 2 17 21 16
Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 20 15
LA Galaxy 4 3 2 14 16 15
Portland 4 3 2 14 16 18
Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17
Real Salt Lake 3 3 5 14 16 19
FC Dallas 3 2 4 13 12 9
Colorado 3 3 4 13 17 16
Los Angeles FC 3 4 3 12 21 22
Vancouver 3 6 0 9 10 18
San Jose 2 4 3 9 15 26

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 5

Houston 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Vancouver 3, Toronto FC 2

Colorado 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC 0, D.C. United 0, tie

Philadelphia 3, New York 0

Columbus 3, Cincinnati 0

New England 2, Chicago 1

Minnesota 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Nashville 0, Miami 0, tie

Portland 2, Seattle 1

LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, September 9

Minnesota 3, FC Dallas 2

Toronto FC 2, Montreal 1

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Houston 1, Colorado 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Thursday, September 10

Seattle 7, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 12

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

New York 2, D.C. United 0

New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Nashville 4, Atlanta 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

Colorado 5, Real Salt Lake 0

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday, September 18

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 19

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

