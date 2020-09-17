All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|7
|1
|3
|24
|18
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|2
|3
|21
|17
|10
|Toronto FC
|6
|2
|3
|21
|18
|12
|Orlando City
|5
|2
|4
|19
|19
|13
|Montreal
|5
|5
|1
|16
|17
|16
|New York City FC
|5
|5
|1
|16
|10
|9
|New England
|3
|3
|5
|14
|10
|11
|New York
|4
|5
|2
|14
|9
|13
|Nashville SC
|3
|4
|3
|12
|9
|11
|Atlanta
|3
|6
|2
|11
|11
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|5
|4
|10
|9
|15
|Chicago
|2
|6
|3
|9
|11
|18
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|3
|9
|7
|17
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|7
|2
|8
|9
|14
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|3
|2
|20
|21
|15
|Seattle
|5
|2
|3
|18
|23
|10
|Minnesota United
|5
|4
|2
|17
|21
|17
|FC Dallas
|4
|2
|4
|16
|16
|10
|Los Angeles FC
|4
|4
|3
|15
|25
|24
|LA Galaxy
|4
|3
|3
|15
|16
|15
|Portland
|4
|4
|3
|15
|19
|23
|Houston
|3
|3
|5
|14
|18
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|3
|5
|14
|16
|19
|Colorado
|3
|4
|4
|13
|18
|20
|Vancouver
|4
|7
|0
|12
|15
|23
|San Jose
|2
|4
|5
|11
|16
|27
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Thursday, September 10
Seattle 7, San Jose 1
Saturday, September 12
Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie
New York 2, D.C. United 0
New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Orlando City 2, Miami 1
Nashville 4, Atlanta 2
FC Dallas 2, Houston 1
Colorado 5, Real Salt Lake 0
Sunday, September 13
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0
Montreal 4, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Portland 2
LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie
Wednesday, September 16
FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1
Vancouver 3, Montreal 1
Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie
Friday, September 18
Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 19
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.
New York City FC at New England, 4:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 20
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, September 23
FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 26
Houston at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 27
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
