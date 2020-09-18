Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

MLS Glance

September 18, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 1 3 24 18 4
Philadelphia 6 2 3 21 17 10
Toronto FC 6 2 3 21 18 12
Orlando City 5 2 4 19 19 13
Montreal 5 5 1 16 17 16
New York City FC 5 5 1 16 10 9
New England 3 3 5 14 10 11
New York 4 5 2 14 9 13
Nashville SC 3 4 3 12 9 11
Atlanta 3 6 2 11 11 15
D.C. United 2 5 4 10 9 15
Chicago 2 6 3 9 11 18
Cincinnati 2 6 3 9 7 17
Inter Miami CF 2 7 2 8 9 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10
Sporting Kansas City 6 3 2 20 21 15
Minnesota United 5 4 2 17 21 17
FC Dallas 4 2 4 16 16 10
LA Galaxy 4 3 3 15 16 15
Los Angeles FC 4 5 3 15 25 27
Portland 4 4 3 15 19 23
Houston 3 3 5 14 18 17
Real Salt Lake 3 3 5 14 16 19
Colorado 3 4 4 13 18 20
Vancouver 4 7 0 12 15 23
San Jose 2 4 5 11 16 27

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 12

Columbus 2, Chicago 2, tie

Advertisement

New York 2, D.C. United 0

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

New York City FC 2, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Orlando City 2, Miami 1

Nashville 4, Atlanta 2

FC Dallas 2, Houston 1

Colorado 5, Real Salt Lake 0

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Sunday, September 13

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 4, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Portland 2

LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, September 16

FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Vancouver 3, Montreal 1

Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday, September 18

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 19

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 4:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 20

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 23

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

Houston at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor