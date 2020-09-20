All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 8 1 3 27 20 4 Philadelphia 7 2 3 24 21 11 Orlando City 6 2 4 22 23 14 Toronto FC 6 2 4 22 20 14 New York City FC 5 5 2 17 10 9 Montreal 5 6 1 16 18 20 New England 3 3 6 15 10 11 New York 4 6 2 14 9 14 Nashville SC 3 5 3 12 9 13 Cincinnati 3 6 3 12 8 17 Inter Miami CF 3 7 2 11 11 15 D.C. United 2 5 5 11 11 17 Atlanta 3 7 2 11 12 17 Chicago 2 7 3 9 12 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 6 2 3 21 26 10 Sporting Kansas City 6 4 2 20 23 18 FC Dallas 5 2 4 19 19 12 Minnesota United 5 4 3 18 23 19 Portland 5 4 3 18 25 24 Colorado 4 4 4 16 20 20 Vancouver 5 7 0 15 17 24 LA Galaxy 4 4 3 15 16 17 Los Angeles FC 4 5 3 15 25 27 Houston 3 3 6 15 20 19 Real Salt Lake 3 4 5 14 17 21 San Jose 2 5 5 11 17 33

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Sunday, September 13

Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 0

Montreal 4, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles FC 4, Portland 2

LA Galaxy 0, San Jose 0, tie

Wednesday, September 16

FC Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Vancouver 3, Montreal 1

Portland 1, San Jose 1, tie

Friday, September 18

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 0

Saturday, September 19

FC Dallas 3, Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 0, New England 0, tie

Miami 2, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1, New York 0

Columbus 2, Nashville 0

Toronto FC 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Orlando City 4, Chicago 1

Minnesota 2, Houston 2, tie

Vancouver 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 6, San Jose 1

Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0

Sunday, September 20

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1

Wednesday, September 23

Montreal at New England, 5 p.m.

FC Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

Houston at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

