MLS Glance

September 28, 2020 10:05 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Philadelphia 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
New York City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting Kansas City 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
Los Angeles FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real Salt Lake 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, September 20

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1

Wednesday, September 23

New England 3, Montreal 1

Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 2, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Chicago 4, Houston 0

New York 4, Miami 1

Nashville 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 0

Portland 1, Seattle 0

Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday, September 26

Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0

Sunday, September 27

New York 4, Montreal 1

New England 2, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Miami 0

Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, October 3

New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

