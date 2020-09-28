All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|9
|2
|3
|30
|23
|8
|Philadelphia
|8
|2
|4
|28
|24
|11
|Toronto FC
|8
|2
|4
|28
|24
|15
|Orlando City
|7
|2
|5
|26
|25
|15
|New England
|5
|3
|6
|21
|15
|12
|New York
|6
|6
|2
|20
|17
|16
|New York City FC
|6
|6
|2
|20
|14
|10
|Nashville SC
|4
|5
|4
|16
|11
|14
|Montreal
|5
|8
|1
|16
|20
|27
|Chicago
|4
|7
|3
|15
|18
|22
|Atlanta
|4
|8
|2
|14
|13
|19
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|4
|13
|8
|21
|D.C. United
|2
|7
|5
|11
|11
|20
|Inter Miami CF
|3
|9
|2
|11
|12
|22
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|7
|3
|3
|24
|29
|12
|Portland
|7
|4
|3
|24
|27
|24
|Sporting Kansas City
|6
|5
|2
|20
|24
|20
|FC Dallas
|5
|3
|5
|20
|19
|13
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|Minnesota United
|5
|5
|4
|19
|24
|21
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|6
|3
|18
|32
|29
|Real Salt Lake
|4
|4
|6
|18
|19
|21
|Houston
|3
|4
|7
|16
|21
|24
|Vancouver
|5
|9
|0
|15
|17
|31
|LA Galaxy
|4
|6
|3
|15
|17
|22
|San Jose
|3
|6
|5
|14
|19
|39
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sunday, September 20
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 1
Wednesday, September 23
New England 3, Montreal 1
Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0
Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0
Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Columbus 2, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0, tie
Chicago 4, Houston 0
New York 4, Miami 1
Nashville 1, D.C. United 0
Colorado 5, San Jose 0
Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 0
Portland 1, Seattle 0
Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0
Saturday, September 26
Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie
New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0
Sunday, September 27
New York 4, Montreal 1
New England 2, D.C. United 0
Philadelphia 3, Miami 0
Chicago 2, Atlanta 0
Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1
Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie
Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Portland 1, Vancouver 0
San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1
Saturday, October 3
New York at Orlando City, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.
Sunday, October 4
Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 6
D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 7
Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
