Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8 Philadelphia 8 2 4 28 24 11 Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15 Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15 New England 5 3 6 21 15 12 New York 6 6 2 20 17 16 New York City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10 Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14 Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27 Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22 Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19 Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21 D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20 Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12 Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24 Sporting Kansas City 6 5 2 20 24 20 FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21 Los Angeles FC 5 6 3 18 32 29 Real Salt Lake 4 4 6 18 19 21 Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24 Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31 LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22 San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 23

New England 3, Montreal 1

Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 2, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Chicago 4, Houston 0

New York 4, Miami 1

Nashville 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 0

Portland 1, Seattle 0

Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday, September 26

Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0

Sunday, September 27

New York 4, Montreal 1

New England 2, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Miami 0

Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, October 3

New York at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

