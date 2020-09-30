On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MLS Glance

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Columbus 9 2 3 30 23 8
Philadelphia 8 2 4 28 24 11
Toronto FC 8 2 4 28 24 15
Orlando City 7 2 5 26 25 15
New England 5 3 6 21 15 12
New York 6 6 2 20 17 16
New York City FC 6 6 2 20 14 10
Nashville SC 4 5 4 16 11 14
Montreal 5 8 1 16 20 27
Chicago 4 7 3 15 18 22
Atlanta 4 8 2 14 13 19
Cincinnati 3 7 4 13 8 21
D.C. United 2 7 5 11 11 20
Inter Miami CF 3 9 2 11 12 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 7 3 3 24 29 12
Portland 7 4 3 24 27 24
Sporting Kansas City 6 5 2 20 24 20
FC Dallas 5 3 5 20 19 13
Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20
Minnesota United 5 5 4 19 24 21
Los Angeles FC 5 6 3 18 32 29
Real Salt Lake 4 4 6 18 19 21
Houston 3 4 7 16 21 24
Vancouver 5 9 0 15 17 31
LA Galaxy 4 6 3 15 17 22
San Jose 3 6 5 14 19 39

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 23

New England 3, Montreal 1

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta 1, FC Dallas 0

Toronto FC 1, New York City FC 0

Orlando City 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Columbus 2, Minnesota 1

        Read more Sports News news.

Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Chicago 4, Houston 0

New York 4, Miami 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Nashville 1, D.C. United 0

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 0

Portland 1, Seattle 0

Los Angeles FC 6, Vancouver 0

Saturday, September 26

Houston 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York City FC 4, Cincinnati 0

Sunday, September 27

New York 4, Montreal 1

New England 2, D.C. United 0

Philadelphia 3, Miami 0

Chicago 2, Atlanta 0

Toronto FC 3, Columbus 1

Real Salt Lake 0, Minnesota 0, tie

Orlando City 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Portland 1, Vancouver 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Seattle 3, LA Galaxy 1

Saturday, October 3

New York at Orlando City, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at Portland, 11 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6

D.C. United at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7

Orlando City at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 10

Houston at Miami, 5 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m.

New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

D.C. United at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California