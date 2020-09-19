Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
MLS Leaders

September 19, 2020 11:11 am
 
1 min read
      

Through Friday, September 18

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 10
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 8
Jordan Morris, SEA 6
Chris Mueller, ORL 6
Cristian Pavon, LA 6
Ayo Akinola, TOR 5
Damir Kreilach, RSL 5
Kevin Molino, MIN 5
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 5
Romell Quioto, MTL 5
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 5
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Darwin Quintero, HOU 6
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Jan Gregus, MIN 5
Jordan Morris, SEA 5
Pedro Santos, CLB 5

11 players tied with 4

___

Shots
Diego Rossi, LFC 44
Gustavo Bou, NE 42
Cristian Pavon, LA 35
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 35
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 35
Adam Buksa, NE 29
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 29
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 29
Ezequiel Barco, ATL 26
Valentin Castellanos, NYC 26

___

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 25
Cristian Pavon, LA 17
Gustavo Bou, NE 16
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 14
Robert Beric, CHI 13
Jozy Altidore, TOR 12
Damir Kreilach, RSL 12
Sebastian Lletget, LA 12
Chris Mueller, ORL 12
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 12
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 12
Vako Qazaishvili, SJ 12
Khiry Shelton, KC 12
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 12

___

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 5
Diego Chara, POR 5
Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 5
Franco Escobar, ATL 5
Fabian Herbers, CHI 5
Jose Martinez, PHI 5
James Sands, NYC 5

13 players tied with 4

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Frankie Amaya, CIN 5 0 5
Diego Chara, POR 5 0 5
Mathieu Deplagne, CIN 5 0 5
Franco Escobar, ATL 5 0 5
Fabian Herbers, CHI 5 0 5
Gadi Kinda, KC 4 1 5
Jose Martinez, PHI 5 0 5
Andres Reyes, MCF 4 1 5
James Sands, NYC 5 0 5

17 players tied with 4

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.38
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.45
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.82
Andre Blake, PHI 0.91
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.91
Matt Turner, NE 1.00
Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05
Joe Willis, NSH 1.10
Tim Melia, KC 1.12
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17

___

Shutouts
Eloy Room, CLB 6
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Andre Blake, PHI 4
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Sean Johnson, NYC 4
Quentin Westberg, TOR 4
Joe Willis, NSH 4
David Bingham, LA 3
Clement Diop, MTL 3
Zac MacMath, RSL 3
Tim Melia, KC 3
Matt Turner, NE 3
Daniel Vega, SJ 3

___

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 42
Clement Diop, MTL 39
Andre Blake, PHI 38
Stefan Frei, SEA 37
Daniel Vega, SJ 35
Marko Maric, HOU 34
David Bingham, LA 32
Thomas Hasal, VAN 32
Matt Turner, NE 32
Pedro Gallese, ORL 30

___

