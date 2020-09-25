MLS Leaders

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 11:06 am
Through Wednesday, September 23

Goals
Diego Rossi, LFC 11
Gyasi Zardes, CLB 9
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 8
Chris Mueller, ORL 7
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 7
Bradley Wright-Phillips, LFC 7
Ayo Akinola, TOR 6
Damir Kreilach, RSL 6
Kevin Molino, MIN 6
Jordan Morris, SEA 6
Cristian Pavon, LA 6
Romell Quioto, MTL 6
Johnny Russell, KC 6
Diego Valeri, POR 6
Assists
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 8
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 7
Jan Gregus, MIN 6
Darwin Quintero, HOU 6
Pedro Santos, CLB 6
Saphir Taider, MTL 6
Sebastian Blanco, POR 5
Jordan Morris, SEA 5
Chris Mueller, ORL 5
Diego Valeri, POR 5

Shots
Gustavo Bou, NE 48
Diego Rossi, LFC 48
Cristian Pavon, LA 39
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 39
Brian Rodriguez, LFC 38
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 36
Robert Beric, CHI 35
Johnny Russell, KC 34
Adam Buksa, NE 32
Darwin Quintero, HOU 32

Shots on Goal
Diego Rossi, LFC 26
Gustavo Bou, NE 18
Robert Beric, CHI 17
Cristian Pavon, LA 17
Alejandro Pozuelo, TOR 16
Kacper Przybylko, PHI 15
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 15
Ayo Akinola, TOR 14
Heber, NYC 14

8 players tied with 13

Cautions
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6
Franco Escobar, ATL 6
James Sands, NYC 6

7 players tied with 5

Cards
Y R TOTAL
Frankie Amaya, CIN 6 0 6
Franco Escobar, ATL 6 0 6
Gadi Kinda, KC 5 1 6
Andres Reyes, MCF 5 1 6
James Sands, NYC 6 0 6

10 players tied with 5

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Eloy Room, CLB 0.40
Sean Johnson, NYC 0.77
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.77
Andre Blake, PHI 0.85
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.92
Matt Turner, NE 0.92
Ryan Meara, NYR 1.05
Joe Willis, NSH 1.08
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1.15
Zac MacMath, RSL 1.17

Shutouts
Eloy Room, CLB 7
Andre Blake, PHI 5
Sean Johnson, NYC 5
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 5
Joe Willis, NSH 5
Stefan Frei, SEA 4
Matt Turner, NE 4
Quentin Westberg, TOR 4

7 players tied with 3

Saves
Sean Johnson, NYC 51
Clement Diop, MTL 50
Marko Maric, HOU 43
Daniel Vega, SJ 42
Andre Blake, PHI 41
Matt Turner, NE 39
David Bingham, LA 38
Stefan Frei, SEA 38
Thomas Hasal, VAN 35
Steve Clark, POR 34

