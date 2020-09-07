Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

September 7, 2020 2:53 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Cody Stashak from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Casey Sadler to active roster. Placed INF/OF Sam Haggerty on 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled IF Abiatal Avelino from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA COMMISIONERS — Fined G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official. The incident, for which Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 5 at AdventHealth Arena on the campus of ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Resigned CB Terry McTyer. Placed CB Trae Waynes on Reserve/IL.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson. Placed RB Bo Scarbrough on Reserve/IL.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Antonio Callaway, DE Nick Coe, S Brian Cole, WR Matt Cole, CB Javaris Davis, CB Tae Hayes, S Nate Holley, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, DT Benito Jones, WR Kirk Merritt, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, DE Tyshun Render, QB Jake Rudock, CB Ken Webster.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred MF Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez to Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed transfer fee.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived D Kaiya McCullough at her request in order to pursue opportunities overseas.

COLLEGE

DAVIS & ELKINS COLLEGE — Hired new head softball coach, Elle Fracker.

GREEN BAY — Hired Mehryn Kraker as assistant women’s basketball coach.

THIEL COLLEGE — Hired Emma Polinski (Brunswick, Ohio/Trinity) as the program’s assistant coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Michaela Myhre to the Tusculum University women’s soccer coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

