Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Cody Stashak from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Added RHP Casey Sadler to active roster. Placed INF/OF Sam Haggerty on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 5.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Wilmer Font and OF Teoscar Hernandez (retroactive to Sept. 6) on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Reid-Foley and OF Jonathan Davis from alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled 2B Ildemaro Vargas from alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy Hamilton off waivers from the New York Mets. Optioned LHP Matt Dermody to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Transfered CF Harold Ramirez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Eddy Alvarez to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jose Urena from the 10-day IL. Recalled Monte Harrison from alternate training site. Placed LHP Brandon Leibrandt on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHI PHILLIES — Optioned Mauricio Llovera to alternate training site. Recalled Connor Brogdon from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Luis Patino to alternate training site. Recalled OF Jorge Ona from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released SS Abiatal Avelino.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Dakota Bacus on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP James Bourque from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA COMMISIONERS — Fined G Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official. The incident, for which Beverley was assessed two technical fouls and ejected, occurred with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sept. 5.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed S Dean Marlowe and WR Andre Roberts. Placed WR Isaiah Hodgins and G Jon Feliciano on injured reserved.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE Colin Thompson. Waived DE Efe Obada. Placed WR Keith Kirkwood and CB Eli Apple on injured reserved.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived LB Isaiah Irving.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Resigned CB Terry McTyer. Placed CB Trae Waynes on injured reserved.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB C.J. Goodwin, LBs Joe Thomas and Justin March. Placed WR Ventell Bryant, T La’el Collins and LB Sean Lee on injured reserved.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Adrian Peterson and G Oday Aboushi. Placed CB Mike Ford and RB Bo Scarbrough on injured reserved.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed CB Kabion Ento and LB Kamal Martin on injured reserved. Signed CB Parry Nickerson.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR Isaiah Coulter and CB Gareon Conley on injured reserved. Signed OL Brent Qvale and LS Jon Weeks. Placed CB Gareon Conley and WR Isaiah Coulter on injured reserved. Signed NT Auzoyah Alufohai, OLB Davin Bellamy, CB Anthony Chesley, ILB Nate Hall, WRs Chad Hansen and Steven Mitchell Jr., OL Jerald Hawkins, G Cordel Iwuagwu, C Greg Mancz, T Elijah Nkansah, S Jonathan Owens, RBs Scottie Philips and C.J. Prosise to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed G Chaz Green. Claimed DT Eli Ankou off waivers from Cleveland. Placed TE Trey Burton and DT Sheldon Day on injured reserved.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed QB Mike Glennon to the pratice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed T Sam Young and LB Kyle Wilber. Placed QB Marcus Mariota and LB Tanner Muse on injured reserved.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Salvon Ahmed, WRs Antonio Callaway, Kirk Merritt and Matt Cole, DE Nick Coe, S Brian Cole, CBs Javaris Davis and Tae Hayes, S Nate Holley, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, DT Benito Jones, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, DE Tyshun Render, QB Jake Rudock, CB Ken Webster to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Cassh Maluia and RB J.J. Taylor. Placed DT Beau Allen and RB Damien Harris on injured reserved.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson. Placed LB David Mayo on injured reserved.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed C Josh Andrews, TE Daniel Brown and S Matthias Farley. Placed WRs Jeff Smith, Vyncint Smith, LB Patrick Onwuasor, DE Jabari Zuniga and G Cameron Clarke on injured reserved.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CB Cre’von LeBlanc. Placed WR Quez Watkins and S Will Parks on injured reserved.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed P Dustin Colquitt.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed FB Nick Bellore. Waived CB Linden Stephens. Placed G Phil Haynes on injured reserved.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Dane Cruikshank on injured reserved.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred MF Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez to Al-Nassr FC of the Saudi Pro League for an undisclosed transfer fee.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Waived D Kaiya McCullough at her request in order to pursue opportunities overseas.

COLLEGE

DAVIS & ELKINS COLLEGE — Hired new head softball coach, Elle Fracker.

GREEN BAY — Hired Mehryn Kraker as assistant women’s basketball coach.

THIEL COLLEGE — Hired Emma Polinski (Brunswick, Ohio/Trinity) as the program’s assistant coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Michaela Myhre to the Tusculum University women’s soccer coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

