Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed K Cody Parkey to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.

