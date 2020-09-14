Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Transactions

September 14, 2020 4:56 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list. Transferred LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site. Released LHP Robbie Erlin.

CINCINNATI REDS — Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.

MILWAUKAEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Justin Ropa from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ray Black from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto. Designated INF Ronny Rodriguez and RHP Trey Supak for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Alex Light. Placed S Kentrell Brice on the practice squad IL.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Added K Cody Parkey to the active roster. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Added S Sean Chandler and G Chad Slade to the active roster.

