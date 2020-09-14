Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated OF Austin Hays from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Assigned OF Mason Williams to alternate training site after clearing outright waivers. Released INF/OF Stevie Wilkerson.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Clarke Schmidt to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb. Placed RHP Frankie Montas on paternity list. Transferred LHP A.J. Puk from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated RHP Erik Swanson from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher to alternate training site. Recalled INF/OF Tim Lopes as 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from alternate training site. Released LHP Robbie Erlin.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated CF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Tyler Thornburg from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to alternate training site.

MILWAUKAEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Justin Topa from alternate training site. Activated RHP Ray Black from the 45-day IL. Optioned RHP J.P. Feyereisen to alternate training site. Claimed OF Billy McKinney off waivers from Toronto. Designated INF Ronny Rodriguez and RHP Trey Supak for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated 3B Scott Kingery from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ramon Rosso to alternate training site. Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site. INF Neil Walker has elected free agency after clearing waivers.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Cody Ponce from alternate training site. Activated RHP Mitch Keller from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed LF Austin Dean on the 10-day IL. Activated LHP Kwang Hyun Kim from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Joey Lucchesi from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Daniel Robertson to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Alex Light. Placed S Kentrell Brice on the practice squad IL.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Ledarius Mack to the practice squad. Released DE Abdullah Anderson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Added K Cody Parkey to the active roster. Placed TE David Njoku on the IR. Waived K Austin Seibert.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured T Dan Skipper.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB Alex McGough and TEs Pharaoh Brown and Troy Fumagalli to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Sidney Jones. Placed S Jarrod Wilson on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad. Released QB Jake Rudock.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived/injured S Saquan Hampton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Added S Sean Chandler and G Chad Slade to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived/injured G Ross Reynolds.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Tye Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed CB Adoree Jackson on the IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DB Simeon Thomas. Waived DB Nate Brooks.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK (HockeyAllsvenskan).

