Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Cody Carroll has cleared outright waivers and will remain assigned to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 3B Kelvin Gutierrez to alternate training site. Activated RF Jorge Soler from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Matt Shoemaker from the IL. Placed RHP Julian Merryweather on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 18.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 18. Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed 2B Ildemaro Vargas on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 20.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled OF Sam Hilliard from alternate training site. Placed 3B Nolan Arenado on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 20. Released RHP Wade Davis.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated OF Joc Pederson from the family medical emergency list. Optioned INF/OF Zach McKinstry to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett and RHP Robert Dugger to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled CF Guillermo Heredia from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ramon Rosso from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer outright on waivers from Baltimore. Recalled OF Jared Oliva from alternate training site. Placed OF Jason Martin on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Yacksel Rios to the 45-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Activated RF Dexter Fowler and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Roel Ramirez for assignment. Optioned LF Justin Williams and RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Justin Smoak for assignment. Activated OF Alex Dickerson from the paternity list.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Paolo Espino from alternate training site. Placed RHPs Aaron Barrett and James Bourque on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Seth Romero from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR KeeSean Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Maxx Williams on the IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Dre’Mont Jones and WR Courtland Sutton on the IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DB Marqui Christian after he was reinstated from suspension by the NFL. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed G Alex Redmond to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Kyle Markway to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Josh Nurse to the practice squad. Released RB Craig Reynolds.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Anthony Barr on the IR. Waived DB Nathan Meadors. Signed DT Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived CB Mazzi Wilkins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Chester Rogers, DB Breon Borders and DB Greg Mabin to the practice squad. Released DL Kobe Smith, DB Picasso Nelson and DB Maurice Smith from the practice squad.

