Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 4:27 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Cole Percival to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yoelvis Burguillos to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Britta Brown senior director of basketball administration. Named Tony Leotti senior director of strategy and systems. Named Harold Ellis and Ryan West pro personnel evaluators. Named Michael Lindo director of player and family engagement.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Tavon Young on the IR. Activated S Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Signed CB Terrell Bonds and CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Steven Hauschka and DT Daniel Ekuale to the active roster. Waived/injured K Brandon Wright. Optioned OL Jared Hilbers and K Alrick Rosas to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of the 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Roman Torres from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Evan Bush from Montreal in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Named Eveline Parsons women’s basketball graduate assistant.<

