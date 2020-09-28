Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated RHPs Dillon Tate, Evan Phillips and Kohl Stewart, 1B Chris Davis and LF Anthony Santander from the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Tyler Nevin, 3B Andrew Velazquez, C Austin Wynns and RHP Dean Kremer from alternate training site.

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated 2B Yario Munoz, RHP Domingo Tapia and LHP Josh Taylor from the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Marcus Wilson, SS C.J. Chatham, LHPs Yoan Aybar, Matt Hall, and Jeffrey Springs, C Deivy Grullon, RHPs Robinson Leyer and Robert Stock from alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Activated 3B Jeimer Candelario and SS Willi Castro from the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Zack Short, RHPs Beau Burrows, Anthony Castro, Kyle Funkhouser, Franklin Perez, Dereck Rodriguez and John Schreiber, LF Travis Demeritte, Cs Jake Rogers and Grayson Greiner from alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated RHP Greg Holland, RF Jorge Soler and CF Bubba Sartling from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Scott Blewett, Ronald Bolanos and Kevin McCarthy, SSs Lucius Fox and Jeison Guzman, 3B Kelvin Gutierrez, 2B Erick Mejia, LHP Gabe Speier and C Meibrys Viloria from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated 2Bs Franklin Barreto and Luis Rengifo from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jaime Barria, Kyle Keller, Keynan Middleton and Gerardo Reyes, LHPs Dillon Peters, Jose Quijada, Jose Suarez and Hector Yan, 1B Matt Thaiss from alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated CF Jake Fraley, C Luis Torrens, 3B Dylan Moore (7-day), 2Bs Sam Haggerty and Shed Long Jr. from the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Donovan Walton, LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHPs Seth Frankoff, Ian Hamilton and Art Warren from alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated SS Elvis Andrus, C Jose Trevino, LHP Joely Rodriguez, OF Danny Santana, 3Bs Sherten Apostel and Yadiel Rivera from the 10-day IL. Recalled RFs Adolis Garcia and Scott Heineman, RHPs Luke Farrell, Ian Gibaut and Tyler Phillips from alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated 2B Domingo Leyba from the restricted list. Activated 3B Josh Rojas from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Bo Takahashi, Emilio Vargas, Artie Lewicki, Jon Duplantier, Kevin Ginkel, Humberto Mejia, and Joel Payamps, LHP Travis Bergen, 1B Kevin Cron and 2B Andy Young from alternate training site. Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated 3B Nolan Arenado, RHP Jon Gray, INFs Chris Owings and Brendan Rodgers from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPS Ben Bowden and Philip Diehl, RHPs Chi Chi Gonzalez, Antonio Santos, and Jesus Tinoco, C Dom Nunez and OF Yonathan Daza from alternate training site. Reinstated RHP Justin Lawrence from the restricted list. Designated LHP James Pazos for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed RHP Cole Percival to a minor league contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Signed RHP Yoelvis Burguillos to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Activated RF Michael Conforto, SS Andres Gimenez, CF Jake Marisnick and RHP Erasmo Ramirez from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Franklyn Kilome, Paul Sewald, Ariel Jurado and Drew Smith, Cs Patrick Mazeika and Ali Sanchez, LHPs Thomas Szapucki and Daniel Zamora from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Activated RHPs Jake Arrieta and Heath Hembree, RF Kyle Garlick and 1B Rhys Hoskins from the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak, RHPs Victor Arano, Mauricio Llovera, Adonis Medina and Ramon Rosso, LHPs Garrett Cleavinger, Cole Irvin and Cristopher Sanchez from alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Actviated CF Jason Martin, RHPs Tyler Bashlor and Kyle Crick, SSs Kevin Newman and Cole Tucker and C Jacob Stalling (7-day) from the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Oneil Cruz, RHPs Carson Fulmer, Nick Mears and Cody Ponce, 1B Will Craig and LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site. Transferred CF Anthony Alford from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL retroactive to Sept. 21.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Activated C Chadwick Tromp, CF Luis Alexander Basabe, RHPs Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott from the 10-day IL. Recalled RF Jaylin Davis, 1B Chris Shaw, RHP Melvin Adon, LHPs Anthony Banda, Conner Menez, and Andrew Suarez from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated SS Carter Kieboom, RF Adam Eaton, 2B Howie Kendrick, LHP Sean Doolittle, RHPs Dakota Bacus, Aaron Barrett, James Bourque, Javy Guerra and Tanner Rainey from the 10-day IL. Recalled C Raudy Read, SS Adrian Sanchez and RHP Austen Williams from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Britta Brown senior director of basketball administration. Named Tony Leotti senior director of strategy and systems. Named Harold Ellis and Ryan West pro personnel evaluators. Named Michael Lindo director of player and family engagement.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated CB Jordan Miller from suspension.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed CB Tavon Young on the IR. Activated S Jordan Richards from the practice squad. Signed CB Terrell Bonds and CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released K Kai Forbath from the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DT Jurrell Casey and LB Austin Calitro on the IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed S A.J. Moore on the IR. Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the active roster.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Steven Hauschka and DT Daniel Ekuale to the active roster. Waived/injured K Brandon Wright. Optioned OL Jared Hilbers and K Alrick Rosas to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Robert Davis to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DB Luther Kirk to the practice squad. Released DB Nate Meadors.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Re-signed F Justin Kirkland to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Re-signed C Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Yakov Trenin to SKA Saint Petersburg (Kontinental Hockey League) until the start of the 2020-2021 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Acquired D Roman Torres from Inter Miami FC in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired G Evan Bush from Montreal in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Named Eveline Parsons women’s basketball graduate assistant.<

