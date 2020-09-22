Montas, Athletics to take on May, Dodgers

Oakland Athletics (33-20, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Oakland: Frankie Montas (3-4, 5.86 ERA) Los Angeles: Dustin May (1-1, 2.68 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 16-8 in home games. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 100 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the team with 16 homers.

The Athletics have gone 13-12 away from home. Oakland has slugged .396 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .450.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 61 hits and has 39 RBIs.

Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 49 hits and has 25 RBIs.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

