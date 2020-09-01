Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0

|Montreal
First half_1, Montreal, Camacho, 1 (Quioto), 14th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 45th; Brault Guillard, Montreal, 46th; Wanyama, Montreal, 52nd; Pozuelo, Toronto FC, 59th; Taider, Montreal, 88th; Maciel, Montreal, 90th+9.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Chantal Boudreau, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Fabrizio Stasolla.
Lineups
Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Jukka Raitala; Lassi Lappalainen (Bojan Krkic, 75th), Maciel, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto (Orji Okwonkwo, 79th).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga (Erickson Gallardo, 81st), Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Ayo Akinola, 61st), Jonathan Osorio, Alejandro Pozuelo; Jozy Altidore (Tsubasa Endoh, 82nd), Pablo Piatti (Nick DeLeon, 74th).
