Montreal 4, Vancouver 2

September 13, 2020 11:51 pm
 
Montreal 2 2 4
Vancouver 1 1 2

First half_1, Vancouver, Bair, 1 (Milinkovic), 7th minute; 2, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 1 (Taider), 15th; 3, Montreal, Taider, 1 (penalty kick), 45th+1.

Second half_4, Montreal, Piette, 1 (Taider), 51st; 5, Montreal, Quioto, 3 (Piette), 60th; 6, Vancouver, Camacho, 2, 66th.

Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Cavallini, Vancouver, 24th; Binks, Montreal, 59th; Dajome, Vancouver, 69th; Baldisimo, Vancouver, 74th; Montero, Vancouver, 86th.

Red Cards_Maciel, Montreal, 72nd.

Referee_Pierre-Luc Lauziere. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam, Lyes Arfa, Drew Fischer. 4th Official_Silviu Petrescu.

Lineups

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Jukka Raitala; Maciel, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Orji Okwonkwo (Shamit Shome, 90th), Romell Quioto (Lassi Lappalainen, 86th).

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Ali Adnan (Cristian Gutierrez, 55th), Derek Cornelius, Erik Godoy (Jake Nerwinski, 55th); Michael Baldisimo, David Milinkovic (Yordy Reyna, 74th), Leonard Owusu (Cristian Dajome, 55th), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Theo Bair (Fredy Montero, 59th), Lucas Cavallini.

