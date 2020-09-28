Trending:
Montreal Impact sends veteran goalkeeper Bush to Vancouver

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 5:52 pm
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps moved to solve their goalkeeper woes, acquiring veteran netminder Evan Bush from the Montreal Impact.

Montreal will receive Vancouver’s third-round pick in the 2021 MLS draft.

The 34-year-old Bush has been with the Impact since 2011, appearing in 176 regular-season games and posting 40 shutouts. He has not played for Montreal this year.

Vancouver has struggled to keep goalkeepers healthy this season. Maxime Crepeau has returned to practice after suffering a fractured thumb at the MLS is Back tournament in July. The injury forced the club to call on 21-year-old Thomas Hasal, who appeared in nine games before he was injured in the Whitecaps’ win over Real Salt Lake last week.

The Whitecaps announced Monday that Hasal will be out indefinitely with a concussion and a stress fracture to his left tibia.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

