Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Morata returns to Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid

September 22, 2020 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Álvaro Morata returned to Juventus on Tuesday, signed on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Juventus said it will pay Atletico 10 million euros ($12 million) for the season-long loan for the Spain striker. It then has the option to purchase his full rights by the end of the season for an additional 45 million euros.

Juventus also said it has the option to extend the loan for another season through 2022 for another 10 million euros, after which it can purchase his full rights for 35 million euros.

Morata won two Serie A titles with Juventus in 2015 and 2016, and played together with new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo for part of that stint.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|22 Tech Trends Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen find solution to KC135 and C130 battery testing failure, reducing cost and maintenance delays