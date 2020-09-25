Morton expected to start for the Rays against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (28-29, third in the NL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (37-20, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Vince Velasquez (1-1, 5.46 ERA) Tampa Bay: Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.64 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will play on Friday.

The Rays are 17-9 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .428 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Phillies are 9-16 on the road. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .340 is third in the National League. Alec Bohm leads the club with an OBP of .401.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is batting .274.

Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 58 hits and is batting .284.

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

